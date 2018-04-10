'Wrong Dismissed' Arsenal Midfielder Sees Red Card Rescinded By the FA After Successful Appeal

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will be eligible to play in Arsenal's next match, after having his straight red for perceived violent conduct during the Gunners' 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday rescinded.

Many were left confused after referee Andre Mariner brandished the card for the Egyptian simply pushing a Saints player following a scuffle between Jack Stephens and Jack Wilshere. But Elneny has since been acquitted by the FA after an Independent Regulatory Commission failed to find evidence of violent conduct.

An FA statement obtained from Arsenal's official website reads: "Mohamed Elneny will be available for Arsenal’s next three games after an Independent Regulatory Commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Southampton on Sunday, April 8, 2018."

A suspension would have left the midfielder unavailable for selection in fixtures against Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester United. But Arsene Wenger will have other things to worry about, with a potential absence no longer a concern for the French boss.