Juventus Legend Gianluigi Buffon Hints That Real Madrid Encounter Could be His Last UCL Game

Italian and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has hinted that he is set to call time on his illustrious Champions League career. Various reports have suggested that this could be the final season for Buffon, who has been at Juventus since 2001.

Speaking to Mediaset, (via ESPN ) Buffon hinted that tonight's second leg Champions League clash at Real Madrid could be the last time he features in the competition; that is if Juventus fail to overturn a 3-0 deficit against the defending champions.

Buffon said that if he were to play his final Champions League match tonight, the Bernabeu would be a great place to conclude an impressive run in European competition.

"Any professional footballer would aim to make their last Champions League appearance at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.





"As a kid, I would have signed for my last game in the Champions League to be here," said the 40-year-old, who captained Juventus to the 2015 and 2017 Champions League finals.

Buffon didn't want to say too much about what the future might hold for him, but instead emphasised that his team still has a lot to play for in tonight's match. He however, admits that they are going to need something special if they were to turn last week's result around.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri added that they should forget about the scoreline and just play the kind of football they are used to as a team.

"We've got to treat this like a one-off game and do all we possibly can to get a good result," said Allegri.

Tonight's match at the Santiago Bernabeu will the 21st meeting between the two sides, with Juventus last having won at the venue back in 2008. The Italians will however be without star-striker Paulo Dybala who is suspended. Mario Mandzukic is expected to deputise in the Argentine's absence.