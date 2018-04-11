Roma Chairman Insists Real Madrid & Liverpool Target Will Stay This Summer Despite Ongoing Links

Roma goalkeeper Alisson will not be leaving for Liverpool when the summer transfer window opens at the end of this season.

That is according to the Italian club's chairman James Pallotta, who was quoted by the Mirror as he claimed that the in-demand Brazilian international would remain at Stadio Olimpico despite rumours stating otherwise.

Liverpool and Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid have been closely linked with swoops for Alisson over the past couple of months, and Roma may have ended up being truly tested by the pair if bids were forthcoming.

Pallotta, however, brushed off suggestions that I Giallorossi would look to cash in on their prized asset, especially if he has a good World Cup campaign with the Brazilian national side.

“Why should he leave?" Pallotta said. "He has a contract and he’s a very good goalkeeper.”

Alisson kept a clean sheet against Barcelona on Tuesday night as Roma completed a stunning comeback to progress to the Champions League semi-finals via the away goal rule.

The Serie A club were trailing 4-1 from the first leg at Camp Nou, but secured a shock 3-0 victory on home soil in front of a fervent crowd to draw 4-4 on aggregate and gain a last four berth via away goals.

Alisson has been in sensational form for Roma throughout the current campaign and the manner of his displays has piqued the interest of plenty of other big clubs around Europe.

Liverpool and Real are both eyeing goalkeeping reinforcements this summer as Jurgen Klopp and Zinedine Zidane look to either replace their current number one stoppers or provide competition for places in the senior squad.

Loris Karius has seen off the challenge of Simon Mignolet in recent times at Anfield, while Keylor Navas has held the goalkeeper jersey at Santiago Bernabeu for the past couple of terms.

But both will want to bring in a world-class shot stopper to help them establish themselves in their respective top tiers and make a push for the league crown next season.

