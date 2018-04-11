Ruben Neves might have just sealed the deal for the Wolverhampton Wanderers' promotion to the Premier League with his jaw-dropping 30-yard volley.

Five minutes into the second half of the game, Neves chests the ball before kicking a volley to the top corner of the net.

Fans erupted over Neves's feat.

Rúben Neves. Oh my word. Premier League, brace yourself. pic.twitter.com/qOpah0gbFX — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) April 11, 2018

The Portuguese midfielder came through Porto's Dragon Force academy, but he left over the 2017 summer transfer window for a reported record £15.8m to join the Wolves.

The 21-year-old followed up the game with this tweet.

What a game 🙏🏼 congratulations lads, keep going 🔶⚫️ “I think therefore I play” Andrea Pirlo 👈🏼 pic.twitter.com/gsMlsvYPpx — Ruben Neves (@rubendsneves_) April 11, 2018

The Wolves beat Derby County 2-0 on Wednesday and are now only two points away from returning to the Premier League. They can gain the promotion by beating Birmingham City on Sunday or earlier if second place Fulham loses to Brentford on Saturday.