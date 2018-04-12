Everton Boss Heaps Praise on Arsenal Ace Jack Wilshere as Summer Transfer Rumours Intensify

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, as rumours over the England international's future gather momentum ahead of his imminent contract expiry.

In an interview with talkSPORT, the veteran manager was directly questioned on whether he is interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer, and joked: "I can’t comment on that, you’re not supposed to be talking about that!"

The winning run continues 🙌 well done to my boy @dannywelbeck could of got himself a hatrick and me an assist but i forgive you mate 😂👊❤ pic.twitter.com/xdB3r8MVer — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 8, 2018

He continued: "I’ve always admired him, oh yes. I've seen a big difference in Jack (Wilshere) recently, in his frame, in his body.





"He looks like he has really got the bit between his teeth. He looks a lot fitter than he was and he is leaner in his face. He looks like he’s had a real go off the field, with his diet and extra training, to overcome his injury problems and prove what a great player he is. Hopefully if he is over his problems, whether it’s Arsenal or another club, we all hope he has a long career ahead of him.”





Wilshere's future is thought to be uncertain due to Arsenal's apparent insistence that he must take a pay cut to remain at the club. The skilful midfielder has seen his career blighted with injury, and the Gunners are wary of offer a player with Wilshere's track record a lucrative, long-term contract. Everton may look to take a gamble on the player, as they look to rebuild after a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are believed to have joined Spurs and Newcastle United in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Kenedy this summer, following the Brazilian's impressive loan spell with the Magpies. The Blues may well look to cut their losses on the versatile player this summer, as they plan a major overhaul of their squad following a dismal defence of their title in the 2017/18 season.