'Get Him!' Jurgen Klopp Praises Liverpool Scouts for Summer Bargain

It's hard not to run out of superlatives when talking about Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian's maiden year at Anfield has to rank amongst the greatest debut seasons of all time, after he scored his 39th goal of the season in Liverpool's second leg Champions League victory over Manchester City.

At a reported £36.9m Liverpool got an absolute bargain last summer and Salah - the favourite for both the PFA Player of the Year and Golden Boot - is tipped to sweep the personal accolades at the end of the campaign.

While several other managers may be kicking themselves over missing out on the Egypt star last summer, Jurgen Klopp, in an interview with German publication Bild, revealed that Salah had been on his radar for sometime before he finally signed him from AS Roma.

"I already knew him from Basel," Klopp explained. "After that, we lost track of him a bit."

"I also have to stress that we have an excellent scouting department. They always told us: 'Get him!' The fact that Salah can play was seen at the latest when he played alongside Edin Dzeko at AS Roma."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Salah scored 19 goals in his final season in Rome. While Liverpool's acquisition of the Egyptian was considered a good signing at the time, no one could have predicted how prolific the 25-year-old would be at the Reds.

Of course when any player has a season as good as the one Salah is having, rumours begin to circulate about that player's future. There have been a number of reports linking Salah with a move to Real Madrid this summer. There have also been some audacious claims that Manchester United could make £175m bid for Liverpool's star man.

However, Klopp insists that he is not concerned about Salah's future and sees the Egyptian as the perfect fit a Liverpool.

When asked about if any such move could ever happen, Klopp replied: "No. I know that Mo feels at home with us, and he knows that our playing style is totally his. I'm not worried about that.”