Gianluigi Buffon Gets Standing Ovation From Real Madrid Fans After Red Card in Dramatic UCL Exit

Real Madrid fans clapped off veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon following his late red card in Wednesday night's second leg at the Bernabeu.

The 40-year-old was sent off controversially after confronting referee Michael Oliver when the English referee gave a penalty to Los Blancos in the dying moments of the game.

David Ramos/GettyImages

As reported by the Sun, the Italian keeper was given a standing ovation from the Madrid fans who knew it was probably his last chance at winning the Champions League trophy.

Juventus had clawed their way back into the tie and were 3-0 up against their Spanish counterparts. With the tie heading towards extra-time, Benatia was judged to have fouled Lucas Vasquez, and Ronaldo scored the resulting penalty to send Real through to the semi finals.

In what could've been Buffon's last outing in the Champions League, he was sent off for allegedly pushing Michael Oliver.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

After the game, the shot-stopper criticised Oliver, stating: "If you don't have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps. You cannot ruin the dreams of a team.





"You have to be a murderer to make the last two decisions the referee made. Real Madrid deserved to go through over the two legs. I wish them the best and it has always been an honour for me to face this club, but objectively we at least deserved to go to extra time."

This season looked to be Buffon's last chance at winning Europe's elite competition, but it looks likely that the Champions League will be the trophy that eludes the Juventus keeper.