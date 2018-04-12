Heartbroken Gianluigi Buffon Lambasts 'Murderer' Michael Oliver for Last Minute Penalty Call

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has ripped into referee Michael Oliver following his decision to award Real Madrid a last-minute penalty in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The Old Lady had wiped out Real's three-goal deficit thanks to a brace from Mario Mandzukic and a goal from Blaise Matuidi at the Bernabeu, and looked on course to complete one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.

But there was to be no fairytale, with Oliver blowing for a penalty after adjudging Mehdi Benatia to have bundled over Lucas Vazquez as the winger shaped to score from point plank range. Cristiano Ronaldo, who else, stepped up to make it 1-3 and fire Madrid into the semi-finals.

An incensed Buffon challenged Oliver over his decision and allowed his emotions to completely spill over, and the Northumberland-born official subsequently brandished a red card.

And after the game, the enraged legend had some strong words for the man in the middle. He told Mediaset, as quoted by the Mail: "Clearly you cannot have a heart in your chest, but a bin.

"On top of that, if you don't have the character to walk on a pitch like this in a stadium like this, you can sit in the stands with your wife, your kids, drinking your Sprite and eating crisps. You cannot ruin the dreams of a team.

"You have to be a murderer to make the last two decisions the referee made. Real Madrid deserved to go through over the two legs. I wish them the best and it has always been an honour for me to face this club, but objectively we at least deserved to go to extra time."

If anyone else wants any Italian profanity translated literally, let me know. https://t.co/wL0yGyv1RO — Andrew Headspeath (@Andy_Headspeath) April 11, 2018

While there is much debate about what Buffon said to Oliver in order to get sent off, it appears that after he was shown the red card, Buffon was so livid at what was unfolding that he told Oliver to "vai a cagare" (go take a sh*t), before walking to the tunnel.