Prince William Jokingly Claims He Wants to Name Third Child After Aston Villa Match Winner

It's often difficult to remember that, just like any other clan, the Royal Family have their own fair share of football supporters among them.

Nobody encapsulates that fact more than Prince William, with the second in line for the throne an ardent Aston Villa fan.

Prince William is currently expecting his third child with wife Kate ahead of both the FA Cup final and brother Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle and, if a slip up by the Prince published in the Daily Mirror is anything to go by, it appears that he may be set to welcome a second son.

WPA Pool/GettyImages

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted celebrating a late Villan winner against fellow Championship promotion hopefuls Cardiff City on Tuesday evening and was asked by the press after the contest what names he and Kate had picked out for their unborn baby.

And the Prince made an unusual gaffe by stating: “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” before pausing and quipping “... or Jackie.”

The amusing response was down to the fact that Villa academy product Jack Grealish was the star behind the match-winning strike against the Bluebirds, but it could well be that William returns home to Kate with a couple of apologies to make.

Prince William giving a wave as he leaves Villa Park on Tuesday night

📽 @queenb8099#AVFC #AstonVilla pic.twitter.com/FWqaLaHWeo — 1874 AV (@1874_av) April 12, 2018

The couple are said to be remaining tight lipped on the gender of their third child, despite the speculation within the British media.

Grealish also handed William his winning jersey as the Prince - and president of the Football Association - mingled with Villa's players in the dressing room after the game, but it won't prove to be much of a peace offering if William has indeed let the cat slip out of the bag in Kate's opinion.

Villa find themselves in fourth position in England's second tier with five matches of the season left to play.

