Report Claims Legendary Bayern Duo Arjen Robben & Franck Ribery Have Agreed Contract Extensions

Bayern Munich have ended speculation over the future of club legend Arjen Robben after all parties agreed to a new one-year contract, with Franck Ribery also committing to a further year with the Bavarian giants, according to a report in Germany.

Sport Bild claims that the pair have each agreed to one-year contract extensions, following lengthy discussions over personal terms - with the official announcement set to take place within the next two weeks.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The pair were reportedly growing frustrated with the lack of progress in negotiations as Bayern appeared to drag their feet over potential new deals for the treble winning players from season 2012/13.

Both Robben and Ribery had offers from abroad, including the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer, but were eager to extend their stay with the Bundesliga champions.

The veteran wingers are expected to see their prominence in the side diminish next season as the club look to the future with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, despite having made a combined 64 appearances across all competitions to date as they sealed their sixth successive Bundesliga title.

34-year-old Robben joined Bayern in 2009 following stints with Chelsea and Real Madrid, where he has collected seven league titles, four German Cups and a Champions League.

Whereas 35-year-old Ribery has made 380 appearances for the club, scoring 117 goals since joining from Marseille in 2007.

The pairs importance to Bayern was once again on show during the club's Champions League quarter final decider against Sevilla on Wednesday, where the club sealed their place in the semi-final of the competition for the first time since the 2015/16 season.