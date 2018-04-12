VIDEO: Arturo Vidal Left Fuming After Watching Real Madrid vs Juventus From Allianz Arena Stands

Former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal was in the stands at the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich drew 0-0 with Sevilla to progress to the Champions League semi final 2-1 on aggregate, but he kept up to date with the action from the other big match at the Bernabeu by watching the Real Madrid narrowly overcome Juventus on his phone.

The 30 year-old was spotted watching the Old Lady's Champions League clash with Real Madrid on his phone whilst in attendance at the Allianz Arena due to a knee injury ruling him out of the tie against Vincenzo Montella's Sevilla.

Vidal, con un ojo en Múnich y otro en el Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/RGIRL1mntD — Juanma Romero (@Guardiolato) April 11, 2018

The Chilean international midfielder, who got unfairly sent off for in last season's Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score two controversial extra time goals which saw Real Madrid walk away as victors over Vidal's Bayern, couldn't contain his delight after Blaise Matuidi netted to put Max Allegri's side 3-0 up at the Bernabeu.

With Juventus levelling the tie on aggregate (3-3) Vidal was seen celebrating with his arm in the air as the Italian champions looked to pull off the impossible, however, the midfielder's joy was short lived as more footage emerged of him fuming after Ronaldo's late penalty saw Real Madrid eliminate Juventus by 4-3.

Juventus looked like they could do the impossible after their Croation striker Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring inside the first five minutes, and netted his second before half-time as the Turin based side went into the half-time interval 2-0 up.

The second-half started much like the first ended as Juventus looked to bag their third goal on the night, and got their wish when French midfielder Matuidi put the Italians up 3-0 in the 63rd minute in the Spanish capital, as they looked to get some revenge following their Champions League final defeat last season.

But the Juventus fans' dreams were dealt a crushing late blow as Ronaldo's late penalty saw the Madrid side take an aggregate lead when referee Michael Oliver judged Medhi Benatia to have fouled Lucas Vasquez in the box - subsequently leading to Gianluigi Buffon being sent off for dissent following the decision.

Vidal spent four season with Juventus between 2011 and 2015, where he won four consecutive Serie A titles as well as a Coppa Italia crown.

Vidal is looking to win a maiden Champions League title, with his Bayern Munich side set to face Madrid, Liverpool or surprise contenders Roma in this season's last four.