AC Milan's Concern Grows As Liverpool Eye Summer Swoop for Former Attacker Suso

AC Milan are becoming increasingly concerned regarding attacking midfielder Suso and the interest surrounding him from former club Liverpool, according to reports in Italy.

The 24-year-old has been a sensation since joining the San Siro outfit from Anfield in 2015, with his showings in the Milan derby last year, in particular, firing him to high status amongst the Rossoneri faithful.

However, according to Calciomercato, the Milan hierarchy are beginning to fear that they may lose their ace during the upcoming transfer window, with the Spain international possessing a mere €40m release clause in his contract and ex-club Liverpool showing interest, as they did in January.

However, the report also claims that should AC Milan lose out on Suso they will target Napoli's Jose Callejon, who is thinking about escape routes from the Stadio San Paolo, if Maurizio Sarri also elects to find employment elsewhere.

Rossoneri see the 31-year-old former Real Madrid academy product as a player who can offer a similar contribution, and would be able to improve their squad should the San Siro bosses be willing to part with just €20m to activate the forward, who can also feature as an attacking midfielder's release clause.

Former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay is another who Gennaro Gattuso is keeping a close eye on with plans of improving the Champions League pushers this summer, with the Dutchman showcase his abundance of talent more frequently since his switch to Olympique Lyonnais in 2017.

The 24-year-old is not only a more like-for-like replacement should Suso be drawn back to the Premier League, but also can produce game-changing masterstrokes, with goal and four assists; the highest number by any player in a single match across Europe so far this term, during his side's 5-0 win over Metz last week a clear example of that.