Back Where You Came From: Zaha Slams Brighton Ahead of Crucial Crystal Palace Clash on Saturday

Wilfried Zaha has hit out at Saturday's opponents Brighton, stating that he wants to beat them "so they can be quiet" after their first season in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace currently sit dangerously close to the relegation zone, with just three points separating themselves and 18th placed Southampton. Brighton are four points ahead of Palace, but if the Eagles can get the three points on Saturday that gap will be reduced to just one point.

Zaha has spoke out before the game about his desire to beat Brighton and silence his recent critics related to how easy the Ivorian goes over in the box. As reported by The Guardian, he said: ''I just want to play the game [against Brighton]. I want to beat them and then they can be quiet.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

''I feel like there’s no need for us to have the debate. I don’t feel like they’re better than us, so we just need to get the game over and done with, beat them and then they can just go back to wherever they came from, really.

''I get so much stick from them...I’m looking forward to the game.''

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has been a bright spark in a pretty grim season for Crystal Palace, with his trickery and speed proving to be a constant danger for Premier League defences up and down the country.





However, he has come under criticism for going down to easily in the box in an attempt to win his side penalties. Zaha is now the league's most prolific penalty winner after he won his fourth penalty of the season against Liverpool last weekend.

Palace fans will be hoping that he can continue his good run of form and help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.