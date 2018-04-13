Huddersfield Town vs Watford Preview: Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More

Huddersfield Town and Watford square off in the Premier League this Saturday afternoon at Vicarage Road.

The Terriers could see themselves go seven points clear of the drop zone with a win at the Kirklees Stadium.

While the Hornets, who could move up to tenth place in the league table with a victory, will be looking to reach that all-important 40 point mark, and secure themselves a place in England’s top division next season.

Here’s the rundown for Saturday’s clash:

Steve Mounie vs Sebastian Prodl

Steve Mounie, who signed for Huddersfield from Ligue 1 side Montpelier, has bagged himself seven Premier League goals this season, becoming the Terriers top goal scorer.

After scoring the first goal of the game against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, Watford centre back Sebastian Prodl will face a tough battle against the Benin striker.

Prodl has been in and out of the Hornets squad this season. After winning Watford’s player of the season award last campaign, and under the reign of new manager Javi Gracia, the Austrian international has found himself in the starting line up once more.

They are both tall, strong men and will undoubtedly battle it out on the turf this Saturday.

Team News

Huddersfield are without Kachunga for the remainder of the season, following his season ending ankle injury a few weeks back.

Wagner seems to experiment with his full backs week in, week out, but the core of the team is likely to stay the same with Schindler and Jorgenson in central defence, and Mooy and Hogg in central midfield.

For Watford, a few big names are getting closer to return, but will not be back fit in time for this match. Tom Cleverley, Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu will not feature in the squad.

Richarlison has found himself on the bench in the last few games. While Argentine Roberto Pereyra found the net against Burnley last time out, Javi Gracia may well play fellow South American and Watford's number 11 on the left side against the Terriers.

Potential Huddersfield Starting Lineup: Lossl; Kongolo, Jorgensen, Schindler, Hadergjonaj; Ince, Mooy, Hogg, Pritchard, Van La Parra; Mounie





Potential Watford Starting Lineup: Karnezis; Holebas, Prodl, Mariappa, Janmaat; Capoue, Doucoure, Hughes; Femenia, Richarlison; Deeney

Prediction

The Hornets can pretty much call themselves safe from any threat of relegation. While Watford faithful might need to hit the 40 point mark just to be certain, they won’t be considering this a relegation scrap.

David Wagner will be hoping that Huddersfield front man Mounie can find the net two weeks in a row and get them one step closer to Premier League safety.

Watford have thrown away their last two matches; giving away all three points against Burnley last weekend and gifting Bournemouth a point the week prior. Javi Gracia needs his side to show some fight in the final segment of their games, and secure themselves a win.

While Huddersfield have struggled to find the net in recent times, Watford just cannot seem to get themselves a victory. This match has a draw written all over it.

Prediction: Huddersfield 1-1 Watford



