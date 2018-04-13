Sergio Ramos will be available for Real Madrid's Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich later this month after UEFA decided against punishing the defender following his side's dramatic aggregate victory over Juventus on Wednesday, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old was witnessed in the tunnel during the second half as Los Blancos fought for their lives to secure qualification into the next round after throwing away a three-goal cushion.

The club captain was also visible near the hosts' bench as Cristiano Ronaldo slammed home the penalty which broke the Italians' hearts in stoppage time; and, according to UEFA's rulings, that is not permitted.

Ramos was unavailable for the contest through suspension and picking up a needless yellow card during Real Madrid's 3-0 win at the Allianz Stadium earlier this month.

And, as the rules state, a banned player is not permitted to be in the tunnel or pitchside during the 90 minutes, with Xabi Alonso in a similar situation in 2014 during the Champions League final subsequently banned for the UEFA Super Cup.

But, according to COPE, as quoted by Spanish news outlet SPORT, the Los Blancos star will not be handed any retrospective punishment for his actions by the governing body; meaning he will be available for both ties against Bayern Munich.

The report claims that the decision makers came to the conclusion "because he did not go on to the pitch and behaved well."

The first showdown between the two European superpowers is scheduled in Germany on April 25 before Real Madrid host the Bavarians on April 1.