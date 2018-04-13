VIDEO: Prophetic Iniesta Warns Barcelona Teammates of Roma Fightback Ahead of Shock UCL Exit

Andres Iniesta is a man who has seen it all in football thanks to his plethora of experience with Barcelona and Spain.

The veteran playmaker knows that games can be won or lost based on who really wants it more, and that proved to be the case during Barça's shock Champions League elimination at the hands of Roma on Tuesday.

Footage has since emerged of Iniesta telling his teammates in the Stadio Olimpico tunnel at half-time that they needed to be wary of I Giallorossi potentially completing a stunning comeback, and it seems he was right in his assessment as La Blaugrana fell to a 3-0 defeat.

A PREMONIÇÃO DE INIESTA.



Uma câmera de TV, capturou o momento em que o capitão Andrés Iniesta disse aos seus companheiros que não poderiam jogar da mesma forma da primeira partida, se não, iriam acabar perdendo, e foi o que aconteceu. pic.twitter.com/1L4H1sqRH2 — Periódico Culé (@periodicocule) April 11, 2018

He told the likes of Samuel Umtiti: "We are going to end up losing if we keep doing what we're doing."

It proved to be an omen that many of his teammates failed to heed as Roma turned on the style to dump Barça out of the competition at the quarter final stage in stupendous fashion.

Ernesto Valverde's men had led 4-1 from the first leg at Camp Nou but were blown away as Edin Dzeko's strike and Daniele de Rossi's penalty were added to by Kostas Manolas in the dying moments of the return fixture.

Andres Iniesta: "This really hurts as it might have been my last Champions League match." pic.twitter.com/YdH4xwKMMj — Players Sayings (@PlayersSayings) April 11, 2018

The defender's bullet header from a corner on 84 minutes sent the home crowd wild and sparked scenes of utter joy among Roma's players and staff, and the result saw the Serie A side progress on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate scoreline.

Valverde was heavily criticised in the aftermath of the game as the inquest into Barça's elimination began.

Iniesta, who is still yet to decide whether he will remain with the Catalan giants past this summer, will have been both angry and unsurprised at their exit, however, due to his prophetic words during the interval.

