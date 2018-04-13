Wenger Provides Positive Update on Mkhitaryan After Initial Fears Playmaker's Season Could Be Over

Arsenal fans have received a boost with the news that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could recover from injury in time for the Gunners' Europa League semi finals.

The January signing had to be substituted during the first leg of Arsenal's 4-1 first leg win against CSKA Moscow and did not feature in the return leg, with fears his season could have been at a premature end.

Although he will miss upcoming league games against Newcastle United and West Ham United, manager Arsene Wenger seems confident that the creative playmaker should be back in action in time for the Europa League clashes.

As quoted by the Express, Wenger said: “He has a medial ligament strain, he should be out for two more weeks. Do not be too worried. We have a very good medical staff and he is very serious in his rehab."

The north London club are now prioritising European glory over the league. Sitting as they do 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, winning the Europa League is now surely the Gunners' only hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Arsenal will discover on Friday who they will face in the semi-finals, with one of Atletico Madrid, Marseille or Red Bull Salzburg waiting in store, and the return of Mkhitaryan would be a big advantage.

The former Manchester United player had contributed two goals and five assists for Arsenal before his injury, and Gunners fans will be hoping the best is yet to come as we reach the crunch stage of the season.