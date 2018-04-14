Gary Lineker Reveals Promising Stat Regarding Liverpool's UCL Chances Following Semi Final Draw

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Former England international Gary Lineker has revealed a stat that should give Liverpool fans confidence of winning the Champions League this season, ahead of their semi final against AS Roma.

Liverpool booked their place in the last four with two impressive wins over Manchester City, while Roma needed a historic second leg comeback to squeeze past Barcelona in the quarter finals.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also booked their place in the semi finals this season and Lineker was quick to share an interesting stat about Liverpool's chances in this season's competition.

The 57-year-old, who is best known for his presenting role on Match of the Day, revealed that the last time the semi finalists were from England, Italy, Spain and Germany that the Reds actually went on to win the entire competition.

(You may also like Jurgen Klopp Claims UCL Draw Against Roma Could Signal Liverpool's 'Destiny' to Win 6th European Cup)

What's more, they did so by beating Real Madrid in the final - a potential matchup we could see in Kiev at the end of this season.

Back in 1981, when the Champions League was still simply known as the European Cup, a late goal from defender Alan Kennedy guided Liverpool to a narrow 1-0 victory over Los Blancos at the Parc des Princes.

The semi finals that year had seen Liverpool get past German giants Bayern Munich, while Madrid secured a two-legged victory over Internazionale.

Attentions will now be turning back to the Premier League ahead of the first semi final match - which is set to be played on April 24 - as Liverpool look to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United in the table.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)