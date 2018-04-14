Gary Lineker Reveals Promising Stat Regarding Liverpool's UCL Chances Following Semi Final Draw

Former England international Gary Lineker has revealed a stat that should give Liverpool fans confidence of winning the Champions League this season, ahead of their semi final against AS Roma.

Liverpool booked their place in the last four with two impressive wins over Manchester City, while Roma needed a historic second leg comeback to squeeze past Barcelona in the quarter finals.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also booked their place in the semi finals this season and Lineker was quick to share an interesting stat about Liverpool's chances in this season's competition.

The 57-year-old, who is best known for his presenting role on Match of the Day, revealed that the last time the semi finalists were from England, Italy, Spain and Germany that the Reds actually went on to win the entire competition.

The last time the 4 semi-finalists were from Italy, England, Germany and Spain was in 1981. The winners were Liverpool. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 13, 2018

What's more, they did so by beating Real Madrid in the final - a potential matchup we could see in Kiev at the end of this season.

Surely was, and they beat Real Madrid in the final. 🤔 https://t.co/pFRidXtkKa — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 13, 2018

Back in 1981, when the Champions League was still simply known as the European Cup, a late goal from defender Alan Kennedy guided Liverpool to a narrow 1-0 victory over Los Blancos at the Parc des Princes.

The semi finals that year had seen Liverpool get past German giants Bayern Munich, while Madrid secured a two-legged victory over Internazionale.

Attentions will now be turning back to the Premier League ahead of the first semi final match - which is set to be played on April 24 - as Liverpool look to close the gap on second-placed Manchester United in the table.