Juventus vs Sampdoria Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Juventus will look to bounce back after their midweek Champions League exit at Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Bianconeri were desperately close to becoming the first club to overthrow a 3-0 home leg deficit in Europe's top club competition. But a 97th minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty denied them of this opportunity.

Massimiliano Allegri will be looking to rally his squad and respond by getting all three points in Sunday's game against Sampdoria. Their focus will be on clinching a sixth straight Scudetto in the final seven games left in Serie A.

Their closest rivals, Napoli, sit four points behind Allegri's side and will try and do everything in their power to close the gap. Juve have won 14 of their last 15 matches in Serie A and they face a Sampdoria side pushing for a European place.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sundays game at the Allianz Stadium.

Classic Encounter







Sampdoria 3-3 Juventus (2007/08)



AFP/GettyImages

In this final game of the 2007/08 Serie A season both sides had nothing to play for as Juventus had already secured third spot and Sampdoria had already qualified for the UEFA Cup.

However, this didn't spoil the entertainment.

Juve raced into a two-goal lead after just 16 minutes, thanks to Alessandro Del Piero's strike and a David Trezeguet penalty.

The Blucerchiati pulled a goal back in the 22nd minute after Antonio Cassano slotted the ball home from an acute angle. The home side then went level just before half-time when Christian Maggio's audacious half-volley from 25-yards beat Emanuele Belardi in the Juve goal.

AFP/GettyImages

Sampdoria had the opportunity to go into half-time with a lead after they were awarded a penalty. Cassano stepped up and shot the penalty straight at Belardi with the rebound returning past him as the half-time whistle blew.

Juve were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Sissoko was sent off for a second yellow card. The away side were then awarded a second penalty just after the hour mark and Del Piero converted to score his 21st goal of a season which saw him claim the golden boot in Italy.

The drama did not end there, though, as Cassano set up current Sevilla manager Vincenzo Montella for an equaliser 10 minutes from the conclusion of a spectacular game.

Key Battle



Gonzalo Higuain vs Gianmarco Ferrari

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Gonzalo Higuain has been involved in nine goals in his last six starts for the Serie A leaders. He'll be hurting after the midweek disappointment inflicted by his former side but he will look to help Juve close in on their sixth Serie A title in as many years.

The man who will try to stop Higuain from having an influence on the game will be Gianmarco Ferrari in the Sampdoria defence. The Italian defender scored Sampdoria's third goal in their 3-2 win over Juve in November.

The Argentine striker will be facing a defence that have conceded 46 goals in the Italian league this season - more than any other side in the top-half of the table.



Team News

Mattia De Sciglio was substituted during the first half against Real Madrid after picking up a knock and was absent from Juventus' latest training session. The defender is reported to have a suspected tear of tissue in his left foot, and he's expected to be sidelined in Sundays clash.

Federico Bernardeschi trained with the team after missing the past 11 matches due to a knee injury. He's likely to miss the game against Sampdoria on Sunday. Gianluigi Buffon was sent off on Wednesday against Real Madrid but is eligible to play on Sunday.

Paulo Dybala is expected to return to the squad after missing the midweek game through suspension.



Potential Juventus Starting Lineup: Buffon, Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Dybala, Douglas Costa, Higuain.

Potential Sampdoria lineup: Viviano, Sala, Silvestre, Ferrari, Murru, Terreira, Barreto, Praet, Ramirez, Quagliarella, Caprari



Prediction



Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Although Sampdoria picked up a shock victory when the two sides met in November, this fixture may have a different outcome. The Genoa club were the last team to beat Allegri's men but since that defeat, Juve have won 16 and drawn two in Serie A.

What's even more impressive is that they've scored 37 goals and conceded just four in 18 outings.

The Bianconeri will be looking to respond in a positive manner after bowing out of the Champions League. The away side won't make things comfortable for Juve, however, the 33-time Serie A champions should have enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Juventus 4-1 Sampdoria