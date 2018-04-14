Liverpool Trio Record Incredible Goal Haul for 2017/18 Season With Games Still Left to Play

Liverpool aren't likely to win the Premier League this season but they are having a fantastic campaign nonetheless and are now contenders for the Champions League trophy.

The Reds have some issues in defence, but as long as they keep outscoring teams, they should continue winning games.

Their success this season is mostly down to their three attackers. Despite losing Philippe Coutinho earlier this year, the side have carried on with their attacking play and hardly seem to miss the Brazilian - whose Champions League campaign has already ended, by the way.

New boy Mohamed Salah leads the way, having scored 40 goals since joining the side last summer, while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are banging them in from all over as well.

Mane, Firmino and Salah = 82 goals this season. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ukqERxliRG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

Mane kicked things off with a seventh-minute goal against Bournemouth on Saturday, taking his seasonal tally to 17.

Soon after, Mohamed Salah netted before Roberto Firmino scored seconds before the final whistle, ensuring a comfortably win for Jurgen Klopp's side and taking their collective tally to 82 goals this season.