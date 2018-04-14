Real Madrid Star Slams 'Shameful' Journalist Following 'Robbery' Accusation After Win Over Juventus

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

A Spanish journalist has felt the wrath of Real Madrid star Isco, as the Spaniard labelled the reporter 'shameful' following his coverage of his side's UEFA Champions League quarter final victory over Juventus.

The midfielder was angered by Spanish television and radio presenter Juanma Castano after he described the reigning European champions' controversial victory over the Italian outfit as "a scandal" and "a robbery", following a late penalty being awarded to Lucas Vazquez's at the Bernabeu, which sealed Madrid's passage to the semi final.

The spot kick was duly converted by Cristiano Ronaldo after Gianluigi Buffon was red carded following his protests against referee Michael Oliver, ensuring the tie came to a fiery end as Madrid sealed a 4-3 aggregate win.

Isco took to Twitter to vent his frustrations over Castano's coverage as the same reporter labelled Barcelona's stunning comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last season as 'historic' despite the game also containing a plethora of controversial decisions. 

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

The 25-year-old posted footage of the analysis with the caption: "One profession, two measuring sticks - shameful."


Zinedine Zidane will now face Bayern Munich in the semi finals as they look to secure the Champions League for a third consecutive season.

In other news, both Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal were unable to train with the team on Friday as they took part in a gym session, and as such, are in doubt for the club's trip to Malaga on Sunday. whNacho Fernandez also missed training due to an ongoing thigh injury - as per Marca

