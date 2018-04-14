Sergio Ramos Seemingly Predicts the Future as Old Tweet Resurfaces Ahead of UCL Semi Final

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

A year-old tweet from Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has recently resurfaced and it appears to show the defender is very good at predicting the future.

The Spain international wished his former teammate James Rodríguez "good luck" after the Colombian midfielder completed a two-year loan move to Bayern Munich last summer, joking that his warm wishes would soon go away if the pair were to meet again in the Champions League.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-SEVILLA

Lo and behold, Friday's semi final draw has seen Real Madrid matched up against the Bundesliga champions and Ramos' old tweet quickly did the rounds on social media after it became clear that James would return to the Santiago Bernabéu at the start of May.

"Panita, I wish you the best in your new stage... except when we meet in the Champions League, of course," Ramos wrote back in 2017. "Good luck, James Rodríguez."

James' manager in Bavaria, Jupp Heynckes, claimed that he wasn't fussy over who Bayern Munich would have to face in the semi finals following their 2-1 aggregate victory over Sevilla on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old has since described their match against Real Madrid as "explosive", but insists Bayern are not worried about facing the reigning Champions League winners.

"It is going to be an explosive tie, but there is no fear from us going into it," Heynckes said, quoted by Marca. "These are two clubs with a great tradition in European football and two teams who play very attractive football.

"I know the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu well as both a player and a coach and I'm excited about it."

