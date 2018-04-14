Swansea 1-1 Everton: Swans Boost Survival Hopes in Pulsating Draw Against Toffees

Swansea City have boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 1-1 draw against a ponderous Everton side.

The Swans had Jordan Ayew to thank after Kyle Naughton's own goal had given the Toffees an undeserved lead and keeps the hosts' heads above the ensuing relegation battle.



Swansea now lie five points above the drop zone whilst Everton's slim hopes of European qualification have been snuffed out after Burnley's win over Leicester.



Jordan Pickford was forced into a routine save by Ki Sung-Yeung as the hosts started the game in the ascendancy, while other efforts were blocked by Everton's rearguard.

The home crowd were left aghast midway through the first half too as Jordan Ayew and Alfie Mawson both failed to open the scoring - Leighton Baines turning the former's shot wide from a blistering counter before Cenk Tosun cleared Mawson's bullet header off the line from the resulting corner.

Pickford then had to be alert to prevent Andre Ayew from finding the net after he'd seen off Baines to latch on to brother Jordan's through ball.

13 - Swansea City have conceded 13 own goals in the Premier League since 2014-15; five more than any other side. Unlucky. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 14, 2018

Yannick Bolasie eventually got a shot away for the ponderous visitors that Lukasz Fabianski held, before Michael Keane nodded a Wayne Rooney free kick over the bar.

And it was the Toffees who took a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time. Fabianski did well to save Bolasie's and Idrissa Gueye's efforts, but the ball rebounded off Naughton and appeared to bounce over the line.



Everton protested that Mawson hadn't done enough to prevent the goal and, after a brief moment, referee Lee Mason awarded the strike as his wristwatch indicated the ball had crossed the line.

The Ayew brothers linked up well at the start of the second half but Pickford was able to deny Andre at his near post, before Gueye guided a header wide of the upright from Theo Walcott's centre down the opposite end.

Substitute Nathan Dyer rasped a drive just over the bar as the hosts upped the ante again, and their pressure told as Jordan Ayew fired home with 20 minutes to go.

Everton failed to clear their lines time and again from a corner and, after Tom Carroll's mishit found its way into the area, Ayew curled an effort around Pickford into the opposite corner of the net.

Seamus Coleman crashed a shot off the bar as Everton sought an immediate response, while Tammy Abraham fired over from a set piece as a frantic finish to proceedings played out.

Wayne Rooney's free kick did little to worry Fabianski while his opposite number Pickford denied Andre Ayew from snatching a late winner.

But neither side managed to find the breakthrough in South Wales - Everton perhaps being the happier side to leave with a share of the spoils.

