Twitter Reacts As Man City Take Another Step Towards Premier League Title With 3-1 Spurs Win

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Premier League champions-elect Manchester City swept aside a poor Tottenham on Saturday night, cementing their position at the top of the table.

City could even secure the league championship if Manchester United lose to West Brom, but either way, they look nailed on to finish top of the pile come the end of the season after putting a tricky patch behind them to smash Spurs.

In an entertaining game City started the stronger as Gabriel Jesus scored the opener, before Ilkay Gundogan scored a second from the penalty spot after Hugo Lloris' rash foul, and Twitter users were quick to get in on the action.

Many fans thought Ben Davies should have been sent off for Tottenham after a rash challenge on City skipper Vincent Kompany, who has had his fair share of injury problems over the past couple of seasons.

Although Christian Eriksen pulled one back for Spurs just before half-time, Raheem Sterling sealed the victory in the second period with thumping finish from close range.

One glaring omission from Tottenham's squad on Saturday was Toby Alderweireld, and Spurs fans seem to be coming to terms with his probable departure in the summer transfer window. 

Some supporters even thought the outcome of the game might have been different had the Belgian played, in spite of City's brilliance.

Meanwhile, City fans and pundits alike purred over Pep Guardiola's side's performance at Wembley, with the result a much needed boost after a poor week that saw them lose to United at home and also crash out of the Champions League.

City's next test comes in the form of Swansea next Sunday, and they could have the league title wrapped up by then.

Should United lose to either West Brom on Sunday or Bournemouth on Wednesday, the title will be City's.

