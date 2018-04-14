Twitter Reacts As Man City Take Another Step Towards Premier League Title With 3-1 Spurs Win

Premier League champions-elect Manchester City swept aside a poor Tottenham on Saturday night, cementing their position at the top of the table.

City could even secure the league championship if Manchester United lose to West Brom, but either way, they look nailed on to finish top of the pile come the end of the season after putting a tricky patch behind them to smash Spurs.

In an entertaining game City started the stronger as Gabriel Jesus scored the opener, before Ilkay Gundogan scored a second from the penalty spot after Hugo Lloris' rash foul, and Twitter users were quick to get in on the action.

☑️ Sergio Agüero (21)

☑️ Raheem Sterling (15)

☑️ Gabriel Jesus (10)



Man City are the second team in the Premier League this season with three players with 10+ goals. pic.twitter.com/2XmizHV5ll — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 14, 2018

10th Premier League goal for Gabriel Jesus.

Firmino has scored 15 Premier League goals already.



Jesus though is Brazil’s first choice striker. — Okon 'Ediye' Nya (@iamOkon) April 14, 2018

MOTM for me has been Gundogan. He gets stick of some fans but he's a calm head and clever player. — PrestwichBlue (@PrestwichBlue) April 14, 2018

Many fans thought Ben Davies should have been sent off for Tottenham after a rash challenge on City skipper Vincent Kompany, who has had his fair share of injury problems over the past couple of seasons.

Ben Davies could have been off for that. On Kompany. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 14, 2018

Ben Davies booked for a shocking challenge on Vincent Kompany. Could have been a red, his studs were up. — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 14, 2018

Ben Davies trying to defend pic.twitter.com/BCP3xEgbg9 — Becky (@becksthfc) April 14, 2018

Ben Davies could have been given a red for that challenge on Kompany. Pull it together now, Spurs. — Cartilage Free Capt. (@cartilagefree) April 14, 2018

Although Christian Eriksen pulled one back for Spurs just before half-time, Raheem Sterling sealed the victory in the second period with thumping finish from close range.

Raheem Sterling has done the impossible.



He’s finally finished a chance from two-yards. pic.twitter.com/3F6ienEVIm — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 14, 2018

Sterling has been superb for City — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 14, 2018

Think Sterling is a great young player but if he just has a better end product as in better finishing and better decision making I think he could be world class I know he’s scored 22 goals this season but there's a lot of players out there who could do that in this Man City team. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 14, 2018

Raheem Sterling has scored 2⃣2⃣ goals this season in all competitions, 1⃣7⃣ of them in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/TjzIgOqspj — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 14, 2018

One glaring omission from Tottenham's squad on Saturday was Toby Alderweireld, and Spurs fans seem to be coming to terms with his probable departure in the summer transfer window.

Some supporters even thought the outcome of the game might have been different had the Belgian played, in spite of City's brilliance.

Toby Alderweireld starts and this game is completely different — Cyrus (@Cyrus_Sans) April 14, 2018

If only Tottenham had a defender like Toby Alderweireld... — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) April 14, 2018

Meanwhile, City fans and pundits alike purred over Pep Guardiola's side's performance at Wembley, with the result a much needed boost after a poor week that saw them lose to United at home and also crash out of the Champions League.

Manchester City play football the way I really want to see football played. Worthy Premier League Champions. — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 14, 2018

Fantastic performance from #mcfc today. Over the past week pundits and journos have been too quick to claim that teams have sussed out City, but that simply isn’t the case. If we take our chances, we win #glorydays @ManCity — Paul Lake (@Paul_Lake) April 14, 2018

3-1 City FT. Privilege to watch them again. Greatness is earned over more than one season but City have set new standards for beautiful football in the English leagues this campaign. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) April 14, 2018

City's next test comes in the form of Swansea next Sunday, and they could have the league title wrapped up by then.

Should United lose to either West Brom on Sunday or Bournemouth on Wednesday, the title will be City's.