UEFA Accused of Fixing UCL Semi Final Draw After Roma-Liverpool Ticket Email Is Leaked

UEFA's Champions League semi final draw has been thrown into disarray, after fans claimed that the whole thing was fixed to ensure Liverpool drew AS Roma.

The Premier League side and Italian outfit were pitted against one another in the last four of the competition in Friday's draw, with current holders Real Madrid set to face Bayern Munich in the other tie.

However, a screenshot of a leaked email made its way on to social media (h/t Daily Mail) in the immediate aftermath of the draw, and appears to show a link that allows I Giallorossi fans to buy tickets for the home clash with Jurgen Klopp's men.

Roma offered via their official website yesterday tickets for their game vs. Liverpool on May 2. pic.twitter.com/czg32F1UbH — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) April 13, 2018

What makes this such a big deal is that fans claim the email was sent out to customers on Thursday - 24 hours before the official draw took place.

Roma were drawn out of the hat second and will, therefore, host Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico on 2nd May - the same date that appears on said email.

That has led to a serious outcry among football fans that UEFA fixed their own draw to give Liverpool a slightly easier game against Roma, and ensure that the Reds could make it to the final next month against either Bayern or Real:

Who works for them Mystic Meg. Seems they knew Roma what the draw was before the draw. #NuffSaid #Fix 👏👏 football, funny old game now fixed, I don't like this. — Chelsea Lizzy 💕💕 (@BritLizHilton) April 13, 2018

Never seen something so rigged in my life, roma selling tickets at 10am this morning against Liverpool away for season ticket holders😂 — lew hefner (@lewissimpsonn_) April 13, 2018

I called it!! Told ya Liverpool would get Roma!! They could potentially get to the CL final avoiding every big team through the entire tournament #FIX — 🤯 Hoggy 🤯 (@TheHoggy) April 13, 2018

Roma tweeted this way before the draw even happened, and then they ‘draw’ Liverpool? Fix?😂😂😂 #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/CbrkCKjOBt — EJ. (@_EJ15) April 13, 2018

Representatives have since come out and said the email was sent by mistake due to a technical issue with Roma's ticketing partner, but supporters are still donning their tinfoil hats and alleging that UEFA have seized the opportunity to make the draw the way that they wanted.

Others, however, believe that the 'leaked' email is a photoshop job due to another date - 6th June 2005 - popping up in the opening line of the communication:



It literally says 2005 in the first sentence? — Pvt. James Ramirez (@jamesinmotion) April 13, 2018

Why Roma, then AS Roma on the next line — Stephen (@RedKlope) April 13, 2018

This isn't the first time that European football's governing body has come under fire for allegedly fixing the draw.

Spanish newspaper AS alleged last year that heated balls were used to keep Los Blancos, Atletico and Barcelona apart in the quarter finals, while the 2016 edition saw Brazil legend Roberto Carlos pick out a ball before putting it back in the pot after staring at it for a few seconds.

Either way, the draw won't be changed so the debate will rage on and on until a winner is crowned next month.

