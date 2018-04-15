Eddie Howe Insists Side Will Learn 'Valuable' Lessons After 3-0 Defeat to Liverpool

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists his side can learn some 'valuable' lessons after their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino wrapped up a convincing win for the hosts, with the Cherries second best for the vast majority of the game, summed up by them taking 82 minutes before registering their only shot on target.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, he admitted that his side lost to the better team - and also focused on an improved second half as his side looked to be more positive. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Howe said: "We've come up against a team that without doubt can win the Champions League, but these games are always valuable for our learning as a team.

"We rode our luck at times and were pleased it was 1-0 at half-time. The second half we improved greatly and were well in the game - we created chances to make the game interesting."

The defeat at Anfield extends Bournemouth's poor run to one win in their last eight games, although Howe's side remain 11th in the Premier League.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Despite their tally of 38 points looking like it will be enough to keep them up this season, Howe insists his team haven't secured their status in the Premier League until it's made official.

He continued, stating: "Everything is to play for as I've said all along, we're in a relegation battle until we're safe. 

"The players are aware and there will be no let up from our side with a massive game coming up (against Manchester United on Wednesday)."

