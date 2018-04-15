Eden Hazard Reveals His Main Weakness & Laughs Off Comparisons to Messi & Ronaldo

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Eden Hazard is considered one of the top players in the Premier League, but has admitted in an interview that he has some way to go if he is to be considered among the world's elite - and on a similar level to the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to SFR Sport, Hazard claimed that it is his inconsistency that separates him from the world's best. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I have already answered a lot of times. I think I'm not at their level," Hazard said, when asked about comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Hazard impressed in Chelsea's 3-2 win against Southampton on Saturday, netting the second in an impressive comeback, but the Belgian has struggled to hit the same levels he did in last year's title winning campaign. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"They score and make the difference every weekend, not me," he continued. "I can be a bit like that at times, but I still miss the regularity that makes the difference at the highest level and in big matches."

However, Hazard insists he want to be unique in the way he plays and says that he does not aspire to be like the two superstars. 

"I try to work" he added. "It's the journalists who compare me to them. But I am me. I'm trying to be Eden Hazard as I've been doing for 10 years."

