Football Commemorates 29 Years Since the Hillsborough Disaster After Emotional Anfield Tribute

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Sunday 15th April 2018 marks the 29-year anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster and at Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool fans, along with the Bournemouth supporters, took part in an emotional pre-match applause.

A striking mosaic was created as a backdrop, while players from both teams lined the centre circle with their black armbands.

It was a day, and it is in fact a weekend for remembrance. A time to pay tribute to those football fans who were at Sheffield Wednesday's Stadium that day in 1989 to watch the Reds take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup; 96 of whom lost their lives.

The front cover of the matchday programme was dedicated to the disaster with notes inside stating (via the Liverpool Echo): "At the request of the majority of families, a minute’s applause will be held before kick-off to celebrate the 96 and recognise the achievements of the families, survivors, fans and all those who supported the long campaign for justice."

Hillsborough is of course synonymous with Liverpool football club, but the tragedy is always commemorated by other football clubs up and down the country, and the level of respect is consistently impeccable. This year was no different.

The 96 victims and their families were finally given justice two years ago following a two-year second enquiry into the case, when it was initially determined that the deaths were accidental after lies from police and the media.

In 2016 a verdict of unlawful killing was finally returned, providing the families of the victims with the closure and justice they had fought for for so long.

Tributes have poured in on social media from everyone from fans to players, and journalists to football clubs.

Liverpool will have made the 96 especially proud over the space of the past couple of weeks - reaching the Champions League semi-finals by beating Manchester City twice and following that up with an excellent 3-0 win over the Cherries.

