Football Commemorates 29 Years Since the Hillsborough Disaster After Emotional Anfield Tribute

Sunday 15th April 2018 marks the 29-year anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster and at Anfield on Saturday, Liverpool fans, along with the Bournemouth supporters, took part in an emotional pre-match applause.

A striking mosaic was created as a backdrop, while players from both teams lined the centre circle with their black armbands.

Anfield remembered the 96 on the eve of the 29th Hillsborough anniversary. pic.twitter.com/uoYDrY9gyl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

It was a day, and it is in fact a weekend for remembrance. A time to pay tribute to those football fans who were at Sheffield Wednesday's Stadium that day in 1989 to watch the Reds take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup; 96 of whom lost their lives.

The front cover of the matchday programme was dedicated to the disaster with notes inside stating (via the Liverpool Echo): "At the request of the majority of families, a minute’s applause will be held before kick-off to celebrate the 96 and recognise the achievements of the families, survivors, fans and all those who supported the long campaign for justice."

We'll be wearing black armbands to help @LFC pay respect to those 96 fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.#JFT96 #LIVBOU | #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/dxl6SmQesW — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) April 14, 2018

Hillsborough is of course synonymous with Liverpool football club, but the tragedy is always commemorated by other football clubs up and down the country, and the level of respect is consistently impeccable. This year was no different.

The 96 victims and their families were finally given justice two years ago following a two-year second enquiry into the case, when it was initially determined that the deaths were accidental after lies from police and the media.

29 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough. We will never forget them.



Our thoughts are with the families, survivors and all those affected by the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/Kl0WvTKTDc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

The lads did a great job today. Now thoughts turn to tomorrow’s anniversary #JFT96 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/JCerbvMhBY — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2018

Today we stand with @LFC and remember the fans who tragically lost their lives at the Hillsborough disaster, which occurred on this day in 1989. pic.twitter.com/97uZSq8pQS — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2018

It goes without saying that we should never forget those who died at Hillsborough and we never will. But we should also remember the survivors, many of whom still suffer to this day. If you know any, look after them, today especially. ❤️ — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) April 15, 2018

#RangersFC today remembers the 96 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 29 years ago. #AbsentFriends pic.twitter.com/oHgIxwwnTy — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2018

Anfield holds a minute's applause in tribute to the 96 who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy, 29 years ago tomorrow - 15 April 1989.



Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6y0w1Q2amE — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 14, 2018

29 years, never forgotten



Thinking of you today, @LFC pic.twitter.com/C8UPGsLD86 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 15, 2018

The #TRFC players pay their respects to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster before today's game pic.twitter.com/LQv2c0qyiD — Tranmere Rovers (@TranmereRovers) April 14, 2018

Whatever your opinion on the Hillsborough Disaster. 96 men, woman and children attended a football match and never came home. No one should die watching a game of football. My thoughts are with the 96, their families, survivors and all affected by the tragedy. Rest In Peace❤️ — Jordan Coombe (@Jordan_Coombe) April 15, 2018

In 2016 a verdict of unlawful killing was finally returned, providing the families of the victims with the closure and justice they had fought for for so long.

Tributes have poured in on social media from everyone from fans to players, and journalists to football clubs.

Liverpool will have made the 96 especially proud over the space of the past couple of weeks - reaching the Champions League semi-finals by beating Manchester City twice and following that up with an excellent 3-0 win over the Cherries.

