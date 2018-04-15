Gary Lineker Slams Gianluigi Buffon for Onslaught of Comments About Referee Michael Oliver

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Gary Lineker has blasted Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for his continued attacks on referee Michael Oliver.

The English official awarded a last-gasp penalty to Real Madrid in the Champions League quart-final second leg after Mehdi Benatia bundled Lucas Vazquez over from inside the six-yard box.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Old Lady were in the ascendancy after wiping out Madrid's three goals from the first leg in Turin, and were stunned when Oliver signalled for a spot kick.

In the ensuing drama, an enraged Buffon let his aggression overspill and was red carded in what is likely to be his final ever outing in Europe - Real talisman Cristiano Ronaldo then emphatically converted the penalty.

Buffon let his feelings be known after the match, and in the days since he has continued to blast Oliver for the decision, which has come as a big disappointment to a lot of fans of the veteran stopper.

One such disappointed fan was Lineker, who wrote on Twitter: "These vituperous attacks on Michael Oliver and his wife are repugnant. Big admirer of Buffon but his behaviour since has been inflammatory and out of order. Oliver was doing his job and hard to argue against his decisions. Understand the emotion but time to defuse it, Gianluigi."

The BT Sport and Match of the Day host is certainly not alone in his thoughts, with over 5,000 people retweeting his message and a huge 28,000 'liking' it.

Buffon is yet to apologise to Oliver, who has been receiving all kinds of threats since the game, as has, indefensibly, his wife.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)