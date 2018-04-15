Gary Lineker Slams Gianluigi Buffon for Onslaught of Comments About Referee Michael Oliver

Gary Lineker has blasted Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon for his continued attacks on referee Michael Oliver.

The English official awarded a last-gasp penalty to Real Madrid in the Champions League quart-final second leg after Mehdi Benatia bundled Lucas Vazquez over from inside the six-yard box.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Old Lady were in the ascendancy after wiping out Madrid's three goals from the first leg in Turin, and were stunned when Oliver signalled for a spot kick.

In the ensuing drama, an enraged Buffon let his aggression overspill and was red carded in what is likely to be his final ever outing in Europe - Real talisman Cristiano Ronaldo then emphatically converted the penalty.

These vituperous attacks on Michael Oliver and his wife are repugnant. Big admirer of Buffon but his behaviour since has been inflammatory and out of order. Oliver was doing his job and hard to argue against his decisions. Understand the emotion but time to defuse it, Gianluigi. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 14, 2018

Buffon let his feelings be known after the match, and in the days since he has continued to blast Oliver for the decision, which has come as a big disappointment to a lot of fans of the veteran stopper.

The BT Sport and Match of the Day host is certainly not alone in his thoughts, with over 5,000 people retweeting his message and a huge 28,000 'liking' it.

Buffon is yet to apologise to Oliver, who has been receiving all kinds of threats since the game, as has, indefensibly, his wife.

