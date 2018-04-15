Sam Allardyce Could Leave Everton as Toffees Line Up Super-Agent for Dramatic Summer Overhaul

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will call on high-profile agent Mino Raiola to mastermind a radical revolution at Goodison Park this summer - and Sam Allardyce will be sacked as part of the makeover.

The Mirror report that a deal has already been agreed to bring in PSV Eindhoven's Marcel Brands as the Toffees' new sporting director, and Raiola is the next man in Moshiri's sights as he seeks to stop the rot that has set in this season - in a move which could mirror Wolves' work with Jorge Mendes.

Our club needs to grow some balls and get rid of Sam Allardyce tonight. Give it to David Unsworth again for the last four games. Even if we lose them all, we won’t go down and if we win them all, we won’t get European football. The season’s been over for weeks. Get him gone. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 14, 2018

Allardyce has dragged Everton to safety after being hired to replace Ronald Koeman back in November, but Blues' supporters are less than enamoured with the former England manager's mediocre record and often turgid style of football.

So they may be pleased to hear that one of the casualties of the shake-up at Goodison will be Allardyce, who still has 12 months left on his £6m-a-year contract. If he does leave at the end of the season, he will only have been in charge for 26 games.

(You may also be interested in Sam Allardyce Defiantly Responds to Everton Fan Criticism (Again) After Swansea City Draw)

Chief scout and director of football Steve Walsh is also expected to leave. Walsh recommended Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante during his time at Leicester, and all three played a crucial role in the Foxes' unlikely title win in 2015/16, but his transfer record at Everton has been much more hit-and-miss.

That is why Moshiri wants to call on Raiola, who knows more about transfers than anyone else in football. He has helped to complete numerous high-profile deals, including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku's big-money moves to Manchester United.

Moshiri took a part-ownership role at Everton in 2016 and has provided them with serious financial muscle, giving Koeman £200m to spend last summer. The next manager will be under pressure to provide a return on his investment.