Sam Allardyce Could Leave Everton as Toffees Line Up Super-Agent for Dramatic Summer Overhaul

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will call on high-profile agent Mino Raiola to mastermind a radical revolution at Goodison Park this summer - and Sam Allardyce will be sacked as part of the makeover.

The Mirror report that a deal has already been agreed to bring in PSV Eindhoven's Marcel Brands as the Toffees' new sporting director, and Raiola is the next man in Moshiri's sights as he seeks to stop the rot that has set in this season - in a move which could mirror Wolves' work with Jorge Mendes.

Allardyce has dragged Everton to safety after being hired to replace Ronald Koeman back in November, but Blues' supporters are less than enamoured with the former England manager's mediocre record and often turgid style of football.

So they may be pleased to hear that one of the casualties of the shake-up at Goodison will be Allardyce, who still has 12 months left on his £6m-a-year contract. If he does leave at the end of the season, he will only have been in charge for 26 games.

(You may also be interested in Sam Allardyce Defiantly Responds to Everton Fan Criticism (Again) After Swansea City Draw)

Chief scout and director of football Steve Walsh is also expected to leave. Walsh recommended Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante during his time at Leicester, and all three played a crucial role in the Foxes' unlikely title win in 2015/16, but his transfer record at Everton has been much more hit-and-miss.

That is why Moshiri wants to call on Raiola, who knows more about transfers than anyone else in football. He has helped to complete numerous high-profile deals, including Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku's big-money moves to Manchester United.

Moshiri took a part-ownership role at Everton in 2016 and has provided them with serious financial muscle, giving Koeman £200m to spend last summer. The next manager will be under pressure to provide a return on his investment.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)