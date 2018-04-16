Arsenal Fans Take Aim at Defensive Pair After Woeful Display Against Newcastle

After a run of seven games without defeat, Arsenal's recent spell of good form was undone once against by an awful away performance.

The Gunners' pointless away run in 2018 continued after they were defeated by Newcastle United at St. James' Park.



While Arsenal produced a number of good chances and their attacking lineup looked bright in spells, it was their defence which ultimately let them down.

It was a heavily rotated lineup for the Gunners, with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding lining up in place of Laurent Koscileny and Hector Bellerin in defence. Unfortunately it was this defensive pairing which got the worst of the criticism from Arsenal fans.

If people cant see that Holding and Chambers are not good enough, then you are stubborn as Wenger. Should never be near the first 11. #arsenal — Arsenal Rathan (@RathanSelva) April 15, 2018

Arsenal's defending a major problem since 2007 yet it somehow remains unaddressed. Poor buys and incompetent coaching at the root of the issue. You are not winning major titles with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding in your backline — Gooner82 (@Ali_Hesson) April 15, 2018

I’m 75 minutes into the #AFC match, and there’s nothing anyone can tell me that will convince me Chambers should be seeing time in front of Kolaisnac. #COYG — Daniel Kure (@rangerfandan) April 15, 2018

Calum Chambers has been at Arsenal for four seasons now and is yet to find his place in the Gunners' squad. After this performance against Newcastle it is clear he is not a right-back but has he also not performed consistently enough to keep a place in central defence.

Meanwhile Rob Holding is only in his second season at Arsenal since making to move up from Championship side Bolton Wanderers. The 22-year-old has shown glimpses of his quality, like in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea. There may still be time for Holding to develop into a strong central defender.

Calum Chambers as a full-back;



Pace ❌

Positioning ❌

Decision making ❌#Liability #afc — Micky Allen (@blufferthegreek) April 15, 2018

Wenger’s focus is clearly on the Europa League. When you play Holding, Chambers and a couple of 18 year olds on their Premier League debut, it’s obvious Wenger knows the PL is over for #Arsenal this season. Arsenal have been woeful this PL season #Arsenal #AFC — Jordan D. (@discozza) April 15, 2018

Rob Holding and Calum Chambers really are hust nowhere good enough. Joe Willock too, by the looks of things — MKS (@MKS_AFC) April 15, 2018

The trio of Mustafi, Chambers and Rob Holding are nowhere near good enough for a club with statue of Arsenal. Hope they all move on in d summer. — Offiong Onoyom (@offiong187) April 15, 2018

It is clear that all of Arsene Wenger's eggs are in the Europa League-shaped basket after heavily rotating his squad for this game against Newcastle. While the Magpies are in a good spell of form themselves, Arsenal's squad depth is a clear concern.

They will need to recruit in the summer and a defensive overhaul could be the number one priority.