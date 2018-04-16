Gennaro Gattuso 'Very Happy' After Milan's Draw With Napoli But Rules Out UCL Qualification

Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has claimed he was very pleased with his side's performance against Napoli on Sunday, as his side dug deep to grind out a 0-0 draw against the southern side.

Speaking after the match, via Football Italia, the former Italian international praised his side, claiming: "We’re happy. We knew Napoli would have chances and keep the ball, but we did well. We have to improve in many respects, but this performance can help raise the bar.





"I am very, very happy with the way we interpreted the game, we could’ve won or lost against an excellent opponent."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gattuso also praised his goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - who's sprawling save in the dying moments of the game denied Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik scoring a late winner.





Talking up the teenage stopper, his manager said: "I like the way Donnarumma played with great calm, playing out from the back and not just his late save. I thought his overall performance was excellent and he showed no fear under pressure."

The 40-year-old was also questioned over his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League, and contended: "We’ll keep hoping as long as it’s mathematically possible, but to be honest, it’s very, very difficult at this stage.





"There are only six rounds to go, we’re quite far away and it’d be extremely tricky to achieve that. We’ll push hard, not losing to a side like Napoli is already a step forward and we need to raise the bar a little more.”

Milan are now seven points off fourth placed Roma, who have a game in hand over I Rossoneri. While it may now be unlikely that the San Siro side will qualify for next season's competition, they should qualify for the Europa League.

Given the side's appalling start to the campaign, the fans are likely to be content with this, and will look to push on to improve next season.