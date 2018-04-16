Mark Noble Suggests West Ham Would Be Making a Mistake if Club Allow Star Man to Leave

April 16, 2018

West Ham captain Mark Noble has seemingly warned the club off letting Mexico striker Javier Hernandez leave.

The former Manchester United forward returned to the Premier League last summer following spells at Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. But despite his reputation, he has been left frustrated with his playing time as he's mostly been used off the bench.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Mexican was linked with a move away from the London Stadium back in January and did admit that he was looking to leave. Whilst he ultimately stayed put, the possibility of a switch remains, with the campaign drawing to a close.

Chicharito, as he's known, snatched a point for West Ham following his coming on as a substitute last weekend in a match against former Premier League champions Chelsea after they had gone up 1-0 through Cesar Azpilicueta's opener.

Speaking after the match, Noble seemed to suggest that the Hammers would be making a grave error if they continued to frustrate the striker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Chicharito is a goal machine - he gets one chance and scores," the midfielder told the club's official website. "He's probably not played as many minutes as he would have liked but that's probably down to the way the season has gone.

"But when you can bring him on, as soon as it fell to him I'm standing right behind him and there were about ten bodies in front, but you know he will find that spot and that's why he's the player he is."

Noble also had some praise for under-fire keeper Joe Hart.

"Do you know what, for someone like Joe, he's been England's No1, he gets so much stick," he continued. "Goalkeepers are brave and you make decisions that cost goals.

"I think without Joe today, we don't win the game - simple as that. Sorry, draw the game! It feels like a win!"

