Massimiliano Allegri Insists Title Race Is Not Over Despite Juve Extending Lead Over Napoli Again

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has insisted that the race for the title is not over, after his side took advantage of Napoli's goalless draw against AC Milan to stretch their lead at the top of the Serie A to six points thanks to a comfortable 3-0 home victory against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic opened the scoring for the hosts just before half time when he volleyed home

Douglas Costa's cross from five yards out.

Centre back Benedikt Howedes doubled the Old Lady's lead in the 60th minute with a powerful header before Sami Khedira made sure of the victory with a sweeping finish in the 75th minute.

Vittoria importante: ora tenere dritto il manubrio e prepararsi per lo sprint finale! pic.twitter.com/EOXNVtj7mF — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) April 15, 2018

With only six games left of the season, the victory was a huge step towards retaining the title. Nevertheless, the Italian tactician is taking nothing for granted.

“The gap is not big enough. Napoli are still in the race and until the Scudetto is mathematically certain, we have to keep on winning,” Allegri told Juventus' official website. “On Wednesday we’ve got Crotone, who are fighting to stay up and then it’s first against second.





“We should thank Pjanic for having to come off with an injury,” he joked. “I started with Costa and Higuain on the bench to ensure we had guys available who could change the game.

"After the substitution, we were able to spread the play more and that was important because the opposition get up and down the pitch. It was key to win after the Real Madrid game, in which we invested a lot of mental and physical energy.

"Today we needed to be attentive, technically proficient and intelligent against a team capable of playing good football.”

The Old Lady will next face relegation-threatened Crotone on Wednesday before they welcome Napoli to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be a title deciding clash.