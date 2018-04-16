Neymar Reveals How a Rousing Half Time Talk From Lionel Messi Helped Him Settle in at Barcelona

By 90Min
April 16, 2018

Neymar has revealed an incredible story about how Lionel Messi helped the Brazilian when he was struggling in a game at Barcelona. Neymar admits that he was close to tears when his teammate approached him at half time, but Messi's words helped massively.

While playing together in Catalonia, the pair developed a brilliant bond that was easily visible on the pitch. Until now, very few details regarding their relationship have surfaced, but Neymar's latest words give a brilliant insight into how humble Messi is, and exemplify the master/apprentice style relationship they had.

"I remember a game with Barcelona. I was nearly crying because things weren’t coming off for me," Neymar told Brazilian TV show Altas Horas (via Sport).

"It was half time and Messi came up to me and told me that I only had to be the same player I had always been, to be myself.

"‘You have to be yourself,’ he told me. ‘You can’t be intimidated to be playing alongside me or [Andres] Iniesta,’ he insisted.

"To see the humility of a guy that has won it all, that is the best in the world, asking you to be yourself and show your best, without any kind of vanity, was something I loved.

"I tell that story all the time to my family, to my friends. He helped me a lot professionally, of course, but also personally.

"To play with stars like Messi, Iniesta and Xavi makes you a little shy. But after speaking with Messi I came out of myself, showed what I had, relaxed and played with confidence.

"Since that day, I have had a huge friendship with Messi."

      Double Bogey (+2)