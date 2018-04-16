PHOTOS: Newcastle Star Appears to Blank Aubameyang Handshake After Scoring Winner Against Arsenal

It was a good weekend for Matt Ritchie after he scored the winner for Newcastle United in their Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The Magpies came from behind to inflict on Arsenal a fifth straight league defeat on the road. Newcastle have also won four games on the bounce to take them above the all important 40 point mark.

Ritchie's cool finish past Petr Cech bagged Newcastle a deserved three points. The 28-year-old earned even more approval from Newcastle fans everywhere for what he appeared to do after the full time whistle.

Images after the match (via the Sun) show the opposing players partaking in the usual handshakes following the final whistle. As Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Magpies forward Ayoze Perez shared a hug, Ritchie approaches the pair and appears to offer a high-five to Aubameyang.

Aubameyang will feel well and truly mugged off after he extended a hand to Ritchie, only for the Newcastle midfielder to turn his teammate Perez and congratulate him instead.

The two goal scorers congratulated one another while Aubameyang was left hanging. Ritchie now has three league goals and five assists for the season, helping the Magpies confirm their stay in the Premier League after a nervy return to the top flight.

The Gunners are in danger of falling behind Burnley in the Premier League table, as the defeat at Newcastle closes the gap to just two points between them and the Clarets. It is clear that all of Arsenal's attention is on the Europa League, but they risk an embarrassing end to a Premier League season they will want to forget.