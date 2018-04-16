Roma Could Be Without Key Man for Champions League Tie With Liverpool Following Derby Injury

Liverpool have received some fantastic news ahead of their Champions League semi-final tie against Roma.

The Reds face their Serie A opponents on April 24, and Roma could well be without star centre back Kostas Manolas, who was forced off in the Rome derby at the weekend.

Manolas played a crucial role for his side in their quarter-final triumph over Barcelona. Scoring the winning goal that sent his side through and keeping the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez quiet during the second leg ensured Roma surprised the masses and knocked the Blaugrana out.

But now, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Manolas could well miss his side's encounter with Liverpool at the end of April. The commanding defender was taken out of the Rome derby prematurely on the weekend, and will be facing tests over the next week.

While his subtitution was a precaution for a slight knock, the report claims there is reason to fear his absence for the Champions League.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Liverpool's attack is one of the most frightening in Europe, and Manolas would be a huge loss if he misses the match.

Manolas will be a huge loss, but that wouldn't take away from the threat that his side pose. The Italian outfit have been the surprise package of the tournament, underestimated as they've made their way through the competition.

Having already beaten the likes of Chelsea, Shakhtar Donetsk and Barcelona this season, Liverpool are definitely a team who could be bested by Eusebio Di Francesco's side.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Liverpool host Roma on April 24, and the reverse fixture will then be played on May 2.