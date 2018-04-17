'Giraffe on Ice': West Ham Fans Blast Midfielder After Lacklustre Performance in Draw to Stoke

Not for the first time this season, West Ham fans have heavily criticised midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate for his below par performance in the Hammers' 1-1 draw to Stoke at the London Stadium on Monday evening.

The visitors looked like they would be leaving London with a vital three points thanks to Peter Crouch who took advantage of Joe Hart's blunder to prod the ball home 10 minutes from time.

The Potters were denied what would have been their first win in 10 league games, however, when Andy Carroll volleyed in a last-minute equaliser.

Three disallowed goals, but Andy Carroll's superb volley earns us an important point.#WHUSTK #COYI pic.twitter.com/pYQSUb2o7s — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) April 16, 2018

West Ham climbed above Huddersfield into 14th place thanks to the point and are now seven points clear of the relegation zone, but some fans were left unimpressed by the performance and in particular Kouyate:

Does anyone ever have any confidence when Kouyate gets the ball? — West Ham News (@whufc_news) April 16, 2018





I would also be tempted by seriously big offers for Lanzini in the summer. On his day hes a world beater but the reality is he just doesnt turn up enough for West Ham — Dave Walker (SD&CC) (@davewalkersdcc) April 17, 2018





Why can't Lanzini and Mario play in the middle with Noble? Really don't see what Kouyate adds to the West Ham midfield — Green St. Hammers (@GreenStHammers) April 16, 2018





I’ve counted 3 times where Joe Allen has beaten 6ft4 Cheikhou Kouyate to a header — Jamie (@jmemc10) April 16, 2018

Kouyate infuriates me! So slow on the ball and always looks likely to give it away. — WHU Rants & Views (@RantsAndViews) April 16, 2018

Fucksake Kouyate. Pathetic on the ball every single time — West Ham News (@whufc_news) April 16, 2018

The Senegalese international joined West Ham from Belgium side Anderlecht in 2014 and has made 124 appearances for the club since.

This season, he has been criticised on a number of occasions for his poor performances: against Chelsea in April, against Burnley in March, and even against League One side Shrewsbury in the FA Cup back in January.

The 28-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions this season and has provided his teammates with three assists and scored two goals. The criticism from fans seems to be consistent; they believe Kouyate lacks pace, ball control and, most damning of all, effort.

It doesn't look like he'll be leaving east London anytime soon, however, and is contracted to the club for another three years with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.