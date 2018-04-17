PHOTO: Napoli Midfielder Drops Big Hint on Social Media He Wants to Join Liverpool This Summer

Napoli midfielder Jorginho has teased Liverpool supporters with his latest social media activity, amid growing speculation that the Italy international could make a summer move to Anfield.

The 26-year-old is a reported target for the Reds, with fans are well on board with a possible move for the Italian after a fine season for title-chasing Napoli.



The star has earned praise for his performances in midfield, where he has shown excellent use of the ball on a consistent basis. The Brazilian-born star has operated as a deep-lying playmaker and impressed with his range of passing.

Nothing like a good like from a rumoured transfer target on a post linking you to Liverpool 👀😂 #Jorginho pic.twitter.com/rGwOfqvsDD — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) April 17, 2018

While Manchester United and City have also been linked, it's fair to say Jorginho has become rather coveted, and Liverpool fans were more than excited to see the player 'liking' an Instagram post linking him to Anfield





Jurgen Klopp will need to work the same magic that convinced the likes of, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita to join the club, with Jorginho a possible replacement for the seemingly exit-bound Emre Can this summer.

Before any transfer talk really gathers pace however, Jorginho will be hoping for a strong finish to the current Serie A campaign, with Napoli six points behind leaders and reigning champions Juventus with just five games left to play.