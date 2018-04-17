Report Claims Chelsea Are Eyeing Summer Swoop for Arsenal Target Aleksandr Golovin

Chelsea could be set to make a move for long-time Arsenal target Aleksandr Golovin in the summer, according to reports in Russia.

The CSKA Moscow star is said to be the subject of interest from the Gunners, but Sport24 has alleged that their London rivals may swoop and poach Golovin from under Arsene Wenger's nose in the close season.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be personally interested in luring his compatriot to Stamford Bridge but, if Golovin has any hopes of actually playing for the Blues next term, he may be out of luck.

That is because Sport24's report also states that Chelsea would immediately send the 21-year-old to affiliate club Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands if they wrapped up his signing and be reunited with former CSKA boss Leonid Slutsky.

The ex-Hull boss will take up the reins of the Eredivisie side in July once his contract with FC Rostov ends, and Chelsea would hope that his coaching style and relationship with Golovin would bring the attacker on leaps and bounds before he breaks into the senior setup in west London.

Arsenal took on Golovin and CSKA in the Europa League quarter finals earlier in April as fans were given a glimpse of the qualities that the winger possesses, and many were left impressed by his displays.

Golovin starred in the 2-2 home draw with Wenger's side after netting a free kick in the first leg at the Emirates stadium, and even drew praise from the veteran French gaffer after the contest had ended.

Football.London carried quotes from Wenger after that return leg, and he hinted that a possible enquiry could be on the cards as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next term.

Wenger said: "I would say Golovin is a very interesting player. He had an outstanding game tonight again."

It is unclear if Golovin would join Arsenal given Wenger's future at the club being up in the air but, given the choice of playing for the north Londoners straight away or spend a year out on loan in Holland before potentially returning to Chelsea, Golovin would have a huge decision to make on who to join.

