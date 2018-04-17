Sandro Wagner Insists Bayern Munich 'Do Not Need to Hide' From Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of UCL Clash

April 17, 2018

Bayern Munich star Sandro Wagner has insisted that the Bundesliga side do not 'need to hide' from Cristiano Ronaldo, as Bayern prepare to face Real Madrid in the semi finals of the Champions League.

Wagner heaped praise on the five time Ballon d'Or winner, but said that Bayern's defence should not be intimidated.

Having recently secured the Bundesliga title for the sixth consecutive season, the German side can now turn their attention to the Champions League clash on Wednesday 25th April, when they will welcome Real Madrid to the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of the semi final. 

And Jupp Heynskes' side will be facing the competitions leading goal scorer this season, in Ronaldo, who has currently netted 15 goals in Europe this term, seven more than anyone else. But while Wagner expressed a lot of respect for the Portugal international, he is confident that with the best defence in Europe, his side can keep Madrid's frontman contained. 

“Ronaldo scores so many goals it’s amazing!” said the striker, when speaking after Bayern's victory on Saturday, as quoted by the official Bundesliga website. “I don’t even have that many goals in training. I think it’s great. I like people like that. It’s fun. It would be boring if we were all the same.

“He’s going to be playing in these games [against us]. He’s an incredibly good player and I’m glad that we’ll face him twice. However, our defence is brutally strong. We have the best defence in Europe, so we don’t need to hide.”

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The semi final clash will mark the sixth time that these two sides have met at this stage of the competition. Bayern Munich have come out on top on four of those meetings, and the German striker is confident that they can be victorious again, when they come up against Zinedine Zidane's side.

“Real were the toughest draw of the three [Liverpool and Roma will meet in the other semi-final]. But we don’t have any blind players on our team, so we’re very positive and confident for the games. We’re in a good mood and looking forward to it."

