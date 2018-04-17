Spanish Report Claims Liverpool Have Received Green Light From Real Madrid to Sign Midfield Star

Liverpool could make an audacious bid to sign Dani Ceballos this summer, after Real Madrid gave them the green light.

That's the bold claim made by notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon , who reckon the player has grown frustrated by his lack of playing opportunities at the Bernabeu.

CESAR MANSO/GettyImages

Liverpool have been linked with Ceballos before, firstly in 2015 when he was at Real Betis and coming towards a free transfer. He was linked again around the time of the January transfer window and in the months since then he is reported to have told club president Florentino Perez that he will move to the Premier League.



Don Balon say that there is actually an 'offer' now from the English giants, and that Madrid are willing to sanction his sale this summer.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 21-year-old only signed for los Blancos last summer but has been on the fringes, unable to dislodge any of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric or Casemiro from the starting XI.



Liverpool are certain to be in the market for another central midfielder this summer, with Emre Can likely to depart for Italian giants Juventus .



The club also still haven't replaced Philippe Coutinho, who left to join Barcelona in January, but one man definitely coming in is Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

Having made only 10 La Liga appearances this season, it's fair to see why Ceballos has itchy feet but it remains to be seen if Real would really allow such a promising youngster, and possible heir to Luka Modric, leave the club so soon.