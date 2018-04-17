Torino vs AC Milan Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

AC Milan face what could be a tricky trip to Torino on Wednesday, in a game which could prove crucial in whether they are able to keep their spot in the Europa League places.

The two sides come into this game boasting contrasting recent records. Milan are on a run of four games without a win, whereas Torino are unbeaten in their last four matches.

While AC Milan will want to put their poor recent form behind them, Torino will be equally motivated to continue their unbeaten run. I Rossoneri will be hoping their bid for a Europa League spot will further motivate the players and help them take home all three points.

Classic Encounter

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Back in August 2016, Milan and Torino played out a classic as Milan won 3-2 in a game that had just about everything.

Former striker Carlos Bacca, now of Villarreal, scored a stunning 24 minute hat trick to give his side all three points. After Bacca opened the scoring in the first half, Andrea Belotti equalised for Torino, only to see Bacca score twice more to put Milan into a 3-1 lead.

A late Daniele Baselli goal made for a nervy ending to the game for Milan and Torino were given the chance to equalise after being awarded a penalty for which Gabriel Paletta was sent off.

Luckily for Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma stepped up to save the day once more by saving Belotti's penalty and ensuring Milan got an opening day victory.

Key Battle





Leonardo Bonucci vs Andrea Belotti

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

If Torino are to get anything from this game, their top man Andrea Belotti will have to be at his magical best. With nine goals in 24 Serie A appearances, he has not had his most productive season but still remains arguably their greatest threat.

He will be faced with the monstrous task of getting around Leonardo Bonucci, however. The veteran Italian is vastly experienced and has been in very good form of late. His return to the side after suspension could prove key to the result of this one.

Team News

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Torino have no new injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's game and will go into the fixture with a full strength side.

AC Milan will welcome back Leonardo Bonucci from suspension for the game and their only injury concern will be Alessio Romagnoli, who remains on the treatment bench with an arm injury.

Predicted Lineup





Potential AC Milan Starting XI: Donnarumma, Calabria, Musacchio, Bonucci, Rodriguez, Kessié, Biglia, Bonaventura, Suso, Cutrone, Çalhanoğlu





Potential Torino Starting XI: Sirigu, N'Koulou, Burdisso, Moretti, De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Ansaldi, Ljajic, Falque, Belotti

Prediction

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

AC Milan will be under pressure to get a result following their recent bad run of form and will be keen to get a result to help them in their bid for a Europa League spot.





Torino have very little to play for at this stage of the season but will want to keep up their current unbeaten run of four games. Both sides pose a high level of attacking threat and there could be a lot of goals in this one.

However, there are some quality defenders on display and the game could go either way.





Prediction: Torino 2-2 AC Milan