REVEALED: The Debut Advice Jurgen Klopp Gave Mohamed Salah That Helped Shape His Incredible Season

An opening day piece of advice from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to Mohamed Salah helped the forward change the way he plays, turning him into the goalscoring machine he has become this season.

During Liverpool's opening game of the season away at Watford, the Egyptian had an ineffective first half, something Klopp noticed. Goal's Neil Jones, who has documented the winger's remarkable form this season, said Klopp believed Salah was playing too high and too wide to have any effect on the game and duly instructed his player on how to adapt his game

It proved a shrewd tactical observation from the German, with the slight positional change making Salah all the more unpredictable, while helping him on his incredible goal scoring run.





While Klopp may have feared that Salah's first half for the Reds was too predictable, the Premier League has yet to find the answer to his performances since then with the former Chelsea man netting 30 already this season.





Rather than standing on the touchline and waiting for the ball to find him so he could drive at defenders, Salah has been able to drop deep and start attacks of his own, becoming the focal point of everything Liverpool do going forward.

The Egyptian currently leads the race for the Premier League Golden Boot and was included in the PFA Team of the Year. However, who how his season might've looked like had Klopp not made such an early change to the way he would be used in this Liverpool side.