Sampdoria Goalkeeper Reveals Giorgio Chiellini's Rallying Cry to His Teammates During Serie A Win

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato) Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano revealed the rallying cry Giorgio Chiellini made during Juventus' weekend game against Sampdoria.

"Let's not stop here, this is an important game for us for the league title," Chiellini shouted as Juventus lead 3-0 on home turf.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The win meant Juventus went six points clear at the top of Serie A as they bounced back from their controversial Champions League exit to Real Madrid. Viviano claims Juventus' winning mentality is what makes the Serie A leaders so good.

"To play like we did in Madrid is easy" Chiellini exclaimed "but it is against Crotone that the difference will be made."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Viviano also discussed to talk about who he believes will replace Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon when he retires.





"I understand there may be indecision" he said when asked about Buffon's heir. "There are some solid young keepers like [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, [Mattia] Perin and others."





"Perin has done the most in his career so far" Viviano said, "but Donnarumma is great and has been incredible at such a young age".