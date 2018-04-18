Sampdoria Goalkeeper Reveals Giorgio Chiellini's Rallying Cry to His Teammates During Serie A Win

By 90Min
April 18, 2018

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato) Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano revealed the rallying cry Giorgio Chiellini made during Juventus' weekend game against Sampdoria

"Let's not stop here, this is an important game for us for the league title," Chiellini shouted as Juventus lead 3-0 on home turf. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The win meant Juventus went six points clear at the top of Serie A as they bounced back from their controversial Champions League exit to Real Madrid. Viviano claims Juventus' winning mentality is what makes the Serie A leaders so good.  

"To play like we did in Madrid is easy" Chiellini exclaimed "but it is against Crotone that the difference will be made." 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Viviano also discussed to talk about who he believes will replace Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon when he retires. 


"I understand there may be indecision" he said when asked about Buffon's heir. "There are some solid young keepers like [Gianluigi] Donnarumma, [Mattia] Perin and others." 


"Perin has done the most in his career so far" Viviano said, "but Donnarumma is great and has been incredible at such a young age".

   

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)