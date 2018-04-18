Trendsetters Part II: 15 of the Most Unique Boots Seen Around Europe This Season

You've read the first part (hopefully), and now it's back. Having looked at some of the Premier League's most unique boots in the first part, we've decided to get a little bit continental and branch out into some of Europe's top leagues.

Away from all the usual, standard stuff - where hundreds of players don the same old sponsored boots - a select few have caught the eye overseas by wearing peculiar footwear.

I'm positively certain that you've been waiting for this in unbearable anticipation (obviously), so here is part II of the most unique boots seen this season; albeit this time on the European stage...

Sergio Ramos - Nike Tiempo 7 “Corazón y Sangre”

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Real Madrid captain has been seen this season sporting his own line of Nike Tiempos, designed just for him by the sportswear giants. Ramos joins prestigious company in having his own Tiempo boot made for him, just as Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo and Francesco Totti have.

Moussa Marega - Nike Mercurial Superfly IV

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Porto hitman has smashed 20 league goals in Liga NOS this season, perhaps being able to do so while defenders are dazzled by his eccentric choice of boot. Marega has customised his Mercurial Superfly boots in a gold and black colourway combination.

Dani Alves - Nike Mercurial Vapor XI BHM

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

DAMIEN MEYER/GettyImages

The most decorated footballer in the world was seen wearing a limited edition 'Black History Month' edition of the Nike Mercurial Vapor. The design was released with the intent to celebrate the achievements of black athletes all over the sporting world.

Jerome Boateng - Nike Tiempo 7

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

ROBERT MICHAEL/GettyImages

Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng jazzed up his Nike Tiempos with some colourful laces in place of the model's original ones. Why he did it remains a mystery, but we can't deny it looks pretty cool.

Benoît Assou-Ekotto - Nike Air Legend R10

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Despite receiving his marching orders in the above image, Benoit Assou-Ekotto did so in style, rocking a pair of the Nike Air Legend R10 designed for Ronaldinho. As aforementioned earlier in the article, these were the Barcelona legend's special Tiempo range; a real throwback.

Adama Traoré- Nike Mercurial Superfly V

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The Middlesbrough flyer has been tearing up the Championship of late, and in style it must be said. Traore, formerly of Barcelona, has been wearing a customised version of the Nike Mercurial Superfly boot, in what looks to be almost a zebra type design.

Antoine Griezmann - PUMA One 17.1 Chrome

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The PUMA poster boy was entrusted with debuting the chrome edition of the PUMA One boot whilst on international duty with France earlier this season. If the boot wasn't already flashy enough, Griezmann has also added a custom France flag on the side.

Gonzalo Higuaín - Nike Hypervenom GX

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Juventus poacher Gonzalo Higuain copped a pair of the limited edition Nike Hypervenom GX boot, released to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the famous boot.

Mauro Icardi - Nike Hypervenom 3

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

After scoring his 100th, 101st and 102nd Serie A goals in the first half against Sampdoria, Mauro Icardi emerged for the second half sporting an Inter themed Nike Hypervenom boot to celebrate his achievement.





The Argentine duly scored his 103rd in the second half, and his custom boot follow the tradition of commemorative boots. Nike also gifted Harry Kane was a celebratory pair when he hit the same landmark in the Premier League, with both boots having '100' emblazoned on the side.

Edinson Cavani - Nike Hypervenom x EA Sports

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The Uruguayan took to the field earlier this season wearing a collaborative edition of the Nike Hypervenom. The sportswear giants teamed up with EA Sports to release the limited edition boot, with it only being worn by a handful of players.

Kylian Mbappé - Nike Mercurial 360 x Virgil Abloh

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

The PSG and France wonderkid has been seen in another collaborative version of a Nike boot. Mbappe was the welcome beneficiary of designer Virgil Abloh's version of the latest Mercurial release, and they do look amazing to be fair.

Joshua Kimmich - Nike Magista Opus II

The Nike 'Rising Fast' collection was designed for blossoming footballers born after the year 1995, with Joshua Kimmich giving the Magista version of the pack a run out earlier this season. Leroy Sane has also been seen wearing the Mercurial version.

Neymar - Nike Mercurial Puro Fenomeno

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages





The world's most expensive player wore his signature release earlier in the season. The design was inspired by Ronaldo's boots that were released roughly 20 years ago, and it is safe to say the 'Puro Fenomeno' is an extremely attractive boot.

Lionel Messi - adidas Nemeziz Messi 17.1

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The adidas star had been given his own 'Messi' range of the popular Nemeziz line of boots, and rightly so. The Argentina and Barcelona phenomenon is simply too good to wear the same boots as his lesser peers in the game, so the custom range goes some way to justifying his isolation as the best in football.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Quinto Triunfo & CR7 Chapter 6

KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

Robert Hradil/GettyImages

The most marketable player in world football has seen his CR7 range of Nike Mercurial boots take an extremely fashionable turn in the 2017/18 campaign. Ronaldo's Quinto Triunfo (fifth triumph) boot was released as a celebratory edition following the Portuguese international's fifth Ballon d'Or success.





Additionally, the 'Born Leader' edition of the Real Madrid forward's Nike Mercurial range sees the sportswear giants commemorate Ronaldo's decade as captain of his country. Just near the heel of the boot, a 'C' for captain can be seen; Ronaldo is expected to lead his country at the World Cup in Russia this summer wearing the eye catching footwear.