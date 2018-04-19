Arsenal Fans Call on Club to Make Summer Move for Brighton & Hove Albion Defender

By 90Min
April 19, 2018

Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to urge the club to sign Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in the summer. 

The Gunners are likely to be in the market for a defender during the window, with Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season, and the struggling form of Shkodran Mustafi. 

Dunk has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, and has been mentioned as a possibility for Gareth Southgate's England squad. The 26-year-old scored his only goal of the season against Arsenal last month. 

And Gunners' fans seem to have been impressed by his performance that day and throughout the season. 

Dunk has spent his entire career at Brighton, making a total of 231 career appearances for the south coast club, and has played every minute of the Seagulls' debut Premier League campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)