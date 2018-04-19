Arsenal Fans Call on Club to Make Summer Move for Brighton & Hove Albion Defender

Arsenal fans are taking to Twitter to urge the club to sign Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in the summer.

The Gunners are likely to be in the market for a defender during the window, with Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season, and the struggling form of Shkodran Mustafi.

Dunk has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, and has been mentioned as a possibility for Gareth Southgate's England squad. The 26-year-old scored his only goal of the season against Arsenal last month.

And Gunners' fans seem to have been impressed by his performance that day and throughout the season.

Yeah I agree, either Evans or Lewis Dunk from Brighton. Very good no nonsense CB. — Robbooo (@SwissPirlo) April 16, 2018

Lewis Dunk in, Mustafi out — Ahmad Syamim Afify (@syamimafify15) April 15, 2018

How far we have fallen in terms of CB's, Lewis Dunk for Brighton would walk into our team. Good solid defender, I just don't understand why we don't buy players like that — Steve (@goonersteve12) April 17, 2018

id love dunk at arsenal — youngest veteran (@demzgunner) April 17, 2018

Big fan of Lewis Dunk — AFCStub (@AFCStub) April 17, 2018

Horn/Leno (ffs), Škriniar, Dunk, Tierney, Draxler would be a realistic summer window for us. Škriniar the most difficult one to get. Get rid of Ospina, Kolasinac, Chambers, Mustafi, Lacazette. — Un Prophète (@mediocentroEN) April 16, 2018

Dunk has spent his entire career at Brighton, making a total of 231 career appearances for the south coast club, and has played every minute of the Seagulls' debut Premier League campaign.