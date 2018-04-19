Jurgen Klopp Reveals Why He Told Liverpool Payers to Train 'Naked' Ahead of UCL Tie Against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he jokingly told his players that they could train 'naked' before their Champions League quarter final clash against Manchester City and no-one would notice as all eyes would be locked onto Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been the centre of attention at Anfield in his debut season at the club which has seems to have reaped as many individual accolades as it has goals across all competitions - which now stands at 40 with at least six games remaining.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Salah's stunning form saw him named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season, but Klopp is firmly of the belief that despite all the individual records and achievements, the 25-year-old is the ultimate team player.

Whilst Salah has claimed the majority of headlines in Liverpool's thrilling season to date, the Reds boss believes the unity and spirit in his squad enables him to make such jokes as the entire team is aware that they cannot succeed without one another.

Klopp said, via the Mirror: "It is a really good group and, with Mo, everyone really likes the hype around him, all the boys.

Liverpool is a special, special football club when everyone pulls together. Anything becomes possible. — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) April 10, 2018

“When we came out for the Champions League training before Man City, I said, ‘Come on everybody, let’s go out naked because no one will realise — they are just looking at Mo.’

"No problem. And Mo is so thankful. Now we go to Rome. I don't think the hype will be a little bit less. But it is all okay.

“The boys created the atmosphere in the group. In a successful team, there is always a good ­atmosphere. Other teams can have very good ­players, but no group.”

With Liverpool's unity on show following their celebrations at the Etihad following Salah's stunning goal Klopp is firmly of the belief that his squad are building towards something special together, with their next test coming against Roma in the semi-final of the Champions League.

He added: “There is so much that is positive – we are a team. The boys are all together.

“We have a big chance here to create something for the future. We are still young and full of potential. My impression is that they are all excited about being in this group.”