Kevin Mirallas Edging Closer to Everton Exit as Winger Admits He Wants Olympiakos Stay

Kevin Mirallas has moved a step closer to the exit door at Goodison Park after he revealed his desire to stay in Greece with loan club Olympiakos.

The Everton forward joined his former club on a six-month loan deal in January as he sought more regular game time, and has had an average spell back overseas since.

However, speaking to Greek news publication SDNA in the wake of his team's 5-1 demolition of Kerkyra on Monday, Mirallas insisted that he wanted to make his move permanent and bring an end to his six-year spell with the Toffees.

He wants to make the move permanent #EFChttps://t.co/VsWztddndQ — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) April 18, 2018

He said: "I have stated that I want to stay, but it is something for which there is no development, since it will be discussed at the end of the year."

Mirallas fell down the pecking order in L4 upon Sam Allardyce's appointment as manager in late November, and only featured once under the 63-year-old before he requested to leave in search of more minute on the pitch.

That solitary appearance came in the 3-0 Europa League dead rubber victory over Apollon Limassol and was only the fifth start of Mirallas' season in a blue jersey.

Good was a ok player like 7years ago — anthony wilton (@willy79) April 18, 2018

(You may also be interested in FanView: Everton Fan Survey Threatens to Widen the Gap Between Club & Its Home Faithful)



The 30-year-old's reputation and standing among Everton fans has slowly been diminishing for some time now due to the infamous penalty incident against West Bromwich Albion during Roberto Martinez's reign at the club, and Allardyce's January recruits only served to force him out the reckoning further.

The return to fitness of Yannick Bolasie and the arrival of Theo Walcott from Arsenal shunted Mirallas out of the first team picture for good it seems, and he now sees no future for himself with Everton past this summer.

Mirallas was one of a number of Olympiakos players who was fined a grand total of £350,000 worth of wages for a terrible performance in the 1-1 with relegation-threatened Levadiakos earlier in April, and were told by the club's owner to 'go on holiday' after a run of only three wins in eight games.

