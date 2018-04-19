PUMA Launch New Suede Football Boots to Honour 50th Anniversary of Classic Trainers

The PUMA Suede came onto the scene in 1968 and has been influencing street style ever since with its legendary, classic style.

In honour of the Suede's 50th anniversary, PUMA is releasing a series of exclusive Suedes over the course of the yeah, with PUMA Football joining in the celebration of a street classic to the pitch with the FUTURE Suede 50 Pack.

Image by Chris Deeley

In a limited series of just 1,350 pairs, PUMA Football have combines the legendary Suede upper in its most iconic black and red with the FUTURE FG and TT outsoles, and it's...well, just look for yourself. Seriously. With your eyes. Look at that!

PUMA have been knocking it out of the park with boots this season - just take a look at their FUTURE boot, the first to make use of PUMA's adaptable NETFIT technology, which was initially designed for running, and includes a fully customisable lacing system that allows the wearer to lace up any way they want to best suit their individual needs. And they look sick.

Image by Chris Deeley

Oh, and last summer? The PUMA One, which Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry gave a final look over before the technical team tweaked their final design.

The FUTURE Suede 50 Pack will be available at selected retailers and PUMA.com from 19th April and - again - there's only 1,350 pairs, so look sharp!